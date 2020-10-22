The festive season is here, and Navratri 2020 is being celebrated from October 17 to October 25. Durga Puja is celebrated on the last five days of Navratri and will be commemorated from October 22. The second day of Pujo, called Maha Saptami is one of the most important days for devotees. Maha Saptami 2020 will be observed on October 23, and it marks the beginning of Maha Pujo. People often begin this celebration by sharing Maha Saptami 2020 wishes, Happy Maha Saptami messages, Durga Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Pujo Facebook Status Pictures with each other. Sharing Maha Saptami wishes and greetings on Instagram is also a way of virtually celebrating with friends and family.

Durga Puja celebrations are commemorated in the month of Ashwin, exactly six days after Mahalaya, which is said to be the Devi Praksh. However, this year, Mahalaya was celebrated on September 17 and Durga Puja only begins on October 22. It is believed that Goddess Durga visits earth during this time. The 5-day celebration is therefore focused on making Ma Durga happy, offering her the best of delicacies, the most stirring songs and music and celebrating with immense vim and valour. Maha Saptami marks the beginning of the Maha Pujo - a three day reverent and stringent puja of Goddess Durga.

The Goddess along with Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya are revered and these days mark the main days of worship with a recitation of scriptures, puja, legends of Durga in Devi Mahatmya. Traditionally this has been the time that people step out to pandal hop and pay homage to all the idols of Goddess Durga. While the celebrations are sure to tone down this year, the festivities can continue to be just as grand. Here are some Maha Saptami 2020 wishes, Happy Maha Saptami messages, Durga Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Pujo Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends to celebrate this day.

Happy Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Dear Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Happy Maha Saptami!

Happy Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Fill Your Life With the Colours of Happiness and Prosperity, That Brings Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. May the Divine Blessings of Maa Durga Be Always With You. Happy Maha Saptami!

Happy Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Puja Is a Blessed Time, Rejoice in the Glories of Maa Durga, Celebrate All the Blessings of Goddess, With Your Friends, Family and Acquaintances, Happy Maha Saptami 2020.

Happy Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Bestow You and Your Family With 9 Forms of Blessings, Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Subho Maha Saptami!

Happy Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending My Warm Wishes for a Happy Maha Saptami! That Brings You Good Fortune and Success. May Goddess Durga Shower Her Choicest Blessings on You Today and Forever.

How to Download Maha Saptami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maha Saptami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. Here is the download link. Pujo is one of the most important festivals for Bengalis around the world. While it is mainly commemorated with eloquence, grandness and severity in the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura and the country of Bangladesh, and the diaspora from this region, and also in Nepal, Bengalis in other parts of the world also make the most of this festive time in their own way. Pujo is said to be the beginning of all things holy, positive and a prosperous time overall, and we hope that this Puja celebration fills your life with all things good. Happy Maha Saptami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).