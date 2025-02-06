The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is an annual event held in Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage, handicrafts, handlooms, and folk traditions. This year, the upcoming 38th edition of the Mela will be held from February 7 to February 23, 2025. The annual event is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Culture and Ministry of External Affairs. Surajkund Mela 2025 Date, Time, Ticket: From Timings to How To Book Tickets, Here’s All You Need To Know About Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela was established in 1987 and has grown to become one of the world's largest crafts fairs, attracting artisans and visitors from across India and numerous other countries. The Surajkund Mela is unique as it showcases the richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms and cultural fabric of India, & is the largest crafts fair in the world. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025 Start and End Dates

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025 will start on February 7 and end on February 23, 2025.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025 Theme States

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are the Theme States for the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, 2025.

All About the Surajkund International Crafts Mela

Each year, a different Indian state is chosen as the theme state, showcasing its unique crafts, cuisine, and cultural performances.

According to the official website, the theme states for 2025 are Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. This means Odisha & Madhya Pradesh will participate as the ‘Theme State’ and will exhibit their cultural forms, handicrafts, and traditional artisans at the mela.

A large number of renowned national and international folk artists and cultural groups present day performances at the Chaupals, the open-air theatres, located in the Mela premises. Enthralling cultural evening programmes are also held, drawing millions of tourists every year.

The multi-cuisine Food Court provides ethnic cuisines from all over the world, which are immensely popular with visitors. There are designated places for amusement, adventure sports and joy rides. In 2013, the fair was upgraded to an international level and in 2015, a record number of 20 countries participated in the Mela and Lebanon was the Partner Nation and Chhattisgarh, which was the Theme State.

