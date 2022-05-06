Surdas Jayanti, or the birth anniversary of Saint Surdas, is observed on the Shukla Paksha Panchami of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. This year Surdas Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, May 6. Here's a collection of Surdas Jayanti images, Happy Surdas Jayanti 2022 greetings, Surdas Jayanti quotes, Surdas Jayanti 2022 wishes, Happy Surdas Jayanti HD wallpapers and more to share with family and friends. Surdas Jayanti 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: How To Celebrate Sant Surdas Jayanti? Everything To Know About the Lord Krishna Devotee.

Saint Surdas was known for his devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. He was a great poet and musician and was attracted by many laurels. He spent his last years in Brij and lived on donations he received in return for singing Bhajans and lecturing in religious topics.

The exact birth date of Saint Surdas is still unknown. We know that it was between 1478 and 1479 AD; therefore, it is observed as per the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month of the Hindu calendar, which falls in April or May in the Gregorian calendar.

Just like the date of birth, the place of birth of Surdas in also unknown. Some believe he was born in Runkata district in Agra, whereas some believe that he was born in Sihi village in Faridabad, Haryana. He was blind since birth and therefore was neglected by his family. Consequently, he left his home and started living on the banks of the Yamuna River.

