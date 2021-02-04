Tanaji Malusare—a military assistant of Maratha ruler Shivaji, was a brave 17th-century warrior and his undying spirit made him a popular figure in the Marathi folklore. Malusare is popular for his role in the Battle of Singhagad (1670), which he fought under the Maratha flag against the Mughals, losing his life in the campaign. The battle took place during the night on February 4, 1670, on the fort of Singhagad. Every year, people across India, especially those belonging to the Marathi community, observe Tanaji Malusare death anniversary. As we mark the 351st death anniversary, here’s what you should know about the Maratha warrior that makes him a heroic figure in the Indian history.

Who Was Tanaji Malusare?

Tanaji Malusare was a military assistant of Maratha ruler Shivaji. His heroics and sacrifice of life in the Battle of Singhagad made him a popular figure in the Marathi folklore. In 1665, as Mughal forces led by the Rajput commander Jai Singh I besieged Shivaji at the Purandar fort in Deccan, the later was forced to sign the Treaty of Purandar. Under the agreement, Shivaji had to hand over all the important forts, including Singhagad, then called Kondhana.

Battle of Singhagad

The Battle of Singhagad took place between Tanaji Malusare, commander of the Maratha Empire under Shivaji and UdayBhan Singh Rathore, a Rajput fort keeper under Jai Singh I, who worked for the Mughar emperor Aurangzeb. The battle occurred during the night on February 4, 1670, on the fort near Pune, Maharashtra, India.

Singhagad was one of the first forts which Shivaji recaptured from the Mughals, and it was made possible because of Tanaji and his bravery, who scaled the walls at night with ladders made of rope. A fight followed in which Tanhaji was killed, but the fort was won. It is said that when Shivaji got the information about the victory, but Tanaji’s sacrifice, he exclaimed, “Gad ala pan sinh gela” (The fort has been captured, but we lost a lion.) The fort was renamed Singhagad to honour his memory, a bust of Tanaji Malusare was established to honour him.

