Teachers’ Day in India is annually celebrated on September 5. The date was chosen in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. He was the former President of India as well as a noted professor. He believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country". And indeed teachers are building blocks of society, without them, there would be chaos all around. This year, Teachers’ Day 2021 will fall on Sunday. To mark this wonderful day, wish your favourite teachers with loveliest wishes, images and messages. Here’s a collection of Happy Teachers’ Day 2021 wishes, Teachers Day images, Happy Teachers Day quotes, Teachers Day messages, SMS, Happy Teachers Day GIF greetings and so on.

WhatsApp Message Reads: From ABC’s to Red, White and Blue; to History and Mathematics Too, All I Want To Say Is a Big THANK You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Teachers Don’t Give You the Answer, but They Spark Within You the Desire To Find the Answer Yourself. Happy Teachers’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Making Our Lessons So Amazing! Happy Teachers’ Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Lucky To Have a Teacher As Wonderful as You Are. Wishing You a Teacher’s Day That’s Full of Joyous Moments!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Spark, the Inspiration, the Guide, the Candle to My Life. I Am Deeply Thankful That You Are My Teacher. Happy Teachers’ Day!

