Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year. The birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepelli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day every year, to remember his contribution to the Indian education system and his belief that teachers can help transform this world. People often share Happy Teachers' Day 2022 greetings and wishes, Teachers' Day 2022 messages, Teachers' Day WhatsApp Stickers, Teachers' Day Special Images and Wallpapers, and Happy Teachers' Day Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Happy Teachers Day 2022 Images, Wishes & Quotes: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and Facebook Messages To Wish Our Favourite Teachers.

Dr Radhakrishnan was One of the most distinguished twentieth-century scholars of comparative religion and philosophy, Radhakrishnan held the King George V Chair of Mental and Moral Science at the University of Calcutta from 1921 to 1932 and Spalding Chair of Eastern Religion and Ethics at the University of Oxford from 1936 to 1952. Every year, September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day and is focused on preparing various events that make the teachers in their life feel special. Teacher’s Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to Teachers on Eve of Teacher’s Day.

Schools and colleges often have special extracurriculars like dance and singing programs. Teachers are also showered with gifts and treats, including Happy Teachers’ Day greetings, flower bouquets, etc. As we prepare to celebrate Teachers’ Day 2022 with Happy Teachers' Day 2022 greetings and wishes, Teachers' Day 2022 messages, Teachers' Day WhatsApp Stickers, Teachers' Day Special Images and Wallpapers, and Happy Teachers' Day Facebook Status Pictures that can be shared online with family and friends.

Teachers' Day 2022 Greetings

Teacher's Day 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: Education Is Not the Filling of a Pail, but the Lighting of a Fire. -William Butler Yeats

Happy Teachers' Day 2022 Pictures

Happy Teachers Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Teachers Teach From the Heart, Not From the Book. Thank You for Being a Wonderful Teacher. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Teachers' Day 2022 WhatsApp Status

Teachers' Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Picture Reads: Wishing You Joy and Happiness, You Are an Amazing Teacher, and You Only Deserve the Best.

Teachers' Day Messages

Happy Teachers Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teacher, You Have Always Challenged Me To Work Hard and Get Good Grades. I Will Always Remember You. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers' Day Wishes

Happy Teachers Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Lucky To Have a Teacher As Wonderful as You Are. Wishing You a Teachers’ Day That’s Full of Joyous Moments!

Happy Teachers’ Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes & Messages To Honour Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birthday

Dr Radhaklrishnan was the second president of India. When Radhakrishnan became the President of India, some of his students and friends requested he allow them to celebrate his birthday, on 5 September. He replied, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers' Day.” This is the reason that Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated on September 5 year on year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).