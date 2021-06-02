Telangana Formation Day is the annual commemoration of the day that the state of Telangana was officially formed. This historic event took place on June 2, 2014, and for the past seven years, this day has been celebrated as Telangana Formation Day. This day is also referred to as Telangana Day. Various special events and conferences are planned to celebrate Telangana Formation Day every year. To commemorate Telangana Formation Day 2021, people are sure to share Happy Telangana Formation Day 2021 Greetings, Telangana Formation Day wishes and messages, Happy Telangana Formation Day WhatsApp Stickers and Telangana Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Telangana was formed as a result of years of activation, which is known as the Telangana Movement. The Telugu-speaking portions of the people in Andhra Pradesh wanted to create a separate state for themselves. And after several years of protests and agitations, the central government finally formed the then existing state and Telanga. While the Union Cabinet gave the nod for the formation of Telangana on February 7, 2014, the state officially formed only on June 2. The annual celebration of Telangana Formation Day is an ode to those who dedicated their life and work towards the Telangana movement and finally emerged victorious.

The celebration of Telangana Formation Day is sure to be fairly low-key this year, as India continues to battle COVID-19. However, virtual celebrations are sure to add to the enthusiasm that the people of Telangana feel. As we prepare to celebrate Telanga Day 2021, here are some Happy Telangana Formation Day 2021 Greetings, Telangana Formation Day wishes and messages, Happy Telangana Formation Day WhatsApp Stickers and Telangana Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Happy Telangana Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Youngest State of India Telangana Turns a Year Older. Happy Telangana State Formation Day to All.

Happy Telangana Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to All the People of Telangana on the 7th Anniversary of Telangana Formation Day. Wish You Harmony and Progress.

Happy Telangana Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to Everyone in India’s Youngest State. Salutes to All Those Martyrs Who Sacrificed Their Lives for the State.

Happy Telangana Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings and Best Wishes to the People of Telangana on Statehood Day!

Happy Telangana Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Best Wishes on Telangana Formation Day 2021.

Every year, the celebration of Telangana Formation Day is filled with various political rallies, on-ground events, and parades. People often enjoy heading out to iconic places or just having some fun time with family and friends to celebrate their state and its meaning to each and every one of them. We hope that you have a safe and happy Telangana Formation Day this year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).