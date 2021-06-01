Telangana Formation Day is celebrated every year on June 2 in the state. This day is observed for the birth of a new state after its bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. In 2014 a new state was formed when Telangana Bill passed in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. On March 4, 2014, the Government of India declared June 2 as the Telangana Formation Day.

Formation Day is celebrated in all 30 districts of Telangana by hoisting the national flag. The day recognizes the struggles and strifes of the people of the state which helped them to gain independence from Andhra Pradesh. On Telangana's birthday, let's take a look at 11 interesting facts about the 29th state of India.

Initially, Telangana was part of Hyderabad. The Nizam wanted Hyderabad to be recognized as an Independent state but after a confrontation with the Indian Army, it became a part of union territory in 1948. In 1956, Hyderabad became a part of Andhra to form Andhra Pradesh. It was around the same time, in recognition of the heroic struggles of its people, demands for Telangana as a separate state was initiated. Telangana was vociferous in their demands of separation from Andhra Pradesh because they alleged that the people were treated unfairly by the government. The people of Telangana were not given sufficient employment opportunities, and that their region was largely ignored by the government in the development and infrastructure department The people from Rayalaseema - a region in Andhra Pradesh - were given preference in employment opportunities over people belonging to the Telangana region. Hyderabad still serves as a joint capital of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Telangana is spread across a total area of 1,14,840 square kilometres, the state is huge and is the size of a large country. India's Former Prime Minister, P.V. Narasimha Rao was from the Telangana region. Telangana is situated between two major rivers Krishna and Godavari- but despite this, the land is mostly arid. Telangana translates to "The Land of Telugus." The name “Telangana” was used to distinguish the people who spoke Telugu from the rest of Hyderabad. Telangana is India's 12th largest state after Odisha and Kerala. It has a population of over 32 million which is proportionate with the country Canada.

During Formation Day Telangana awards its citizens for outstanding contribution in fields such as science, art, and literature and organises food festival cultural events across the state.

