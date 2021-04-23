Thrissur Pooram is the annual temple festival held in Kerala which witnesses thousands of devotees from across the world flocking to the city. Thrissur Pooram 2021 will be celebrated on April 23 and is sure to be a significant affair. With Kerala government making Thrissur Pooram symbolic amid rising COVID-19 cases, devotees are making plans for another year of virtual celebration. In these times, sharing Thrissur Pooram 2021 wishes, Images of Thrissur Pooram, Happy Thrissur Pooram messages, Thrissur Pooram WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Thrissur Pooram 2021 Facebook Status Pictures is sure to be the way to go.

Thrissur Pooram is celebrated on the day that the moon rises with the pooram star in the Malayalam month of Medam. It is said to be the largest and grandest of all the Poorams celebrated. Thrissur Pooram celebrations are said to date back to the late 1700s and early 1800s when Rama Varma Kunhjippilla Thampuran, or Rama Varma IX started this festival as the biggest temple festival in Kerala.

Before the commemoration of Thrissur Pooram, the one day festival held in Arattupuzha, known as Arattupuzha Pooram was said to be the biggest festival. As we prepare to celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2021, here are some Thrissur Pooram 2021 wishes, Images of Thrissur Pooram, Happy Thrissur Pooram messages, Thrissur Pooram WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Thrissur Pooram 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Thrissur Pooram 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Thrissur Pooram Be As Bright as Ever. May This Festival Bring Joy, Health and Wealth to You.

Thrissur Pooram 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Thrissur Pooram, May the Almighty Bring In You the Brightest and Choicest Happiness and Love You Have Ever Wished for.

Thrissur Pooram 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Thrissur Pooram Bring You the Utmost in Peace and Prosperity. Happy Thrissur Pooram 2021!

Thrissur Pooram 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best of Wishes for a Thrissur Pooram That Will Be Happy and Prosperous in Every Way for Someone Like You.

Thrissur Pooram 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Is The One Who Has Learned to Admire, but Not to Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Thrissur Pooram. May Your Life Be Filled With Peace and Prosperity.

Watch Video: Thrissur Pooram 2021 Wishes

Authorities have confirmed that Thrissur Pooram 2021 will be a symbolic celebration. The district authorities have come up with a series of serious guidelines to keep everyone safe. We hope that you choose to put your safety first while celebrating this Thrissur Pooram. Happy Thrissur Pooram 2021!

