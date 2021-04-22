Thrissur Pooram 2021 Details: The festival of Thrissur Pooram is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Kerala. Not many know that Thrissur is the cultural capital city of Kerala. Pooram is said to be one of the 27 nakshatras (stars). Thrissur Pooram is a grand festival that is all about caparisoned elephants, parasols, music, and spectacular festivities. Thrissur Pooram holds great spiritual and cultural significance for the Malayali community and Hindu Keralites. Thrissur Pooram is one of the biggest, grandest, largest, and most famous poorams. The yearly festival of Thrissur Pooram is celebrated at the Vadakkunnathan (Lord Shiva) temple in Thrissur, Kerala. There’s a lot to find out about the observance of Thrissur Pooram 2021 – its date, puja timings, significance, and more. At LatestLY, we bring all you need to know about the festivities of the Thrissur Pooram festival.

Thrissur Pooram 2021 Date and Auspicious Timings

The festive occasion of Thrissur Pooram is observed on the Pooram day – the day on which the moon rises with the Pooram star. Thrissur Pooram is annually celebrated in the holy month of Medom, as per the Malayalam calendar, which usually falls during the April-May period as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, Thrissur Pooram will take place on April 23, i.e., Friday.

Sunrise – April 23, 2021, 6:03 AM

Sunset – April 23, 2021, 6:47 PM

Moonrise – April 23, 2021, 3:00 PM

Pooram Nakshatram Begins – April 23, 2021, 7:42 AM

Poorva Phalguni Nakshatram Ends – April 24, 2021 6:22 AM

Thrissur Pooram Significance

The observance of Thrissur Pooram is said to be the brainchild of Shakthan Thampuran – Kochi’s Maharaja – who hosted the festival along with ten other temples, namely, Paramekkavu, Karamucku, Laloor, Thiruvambadi Kanimangalam, Choorakottukara, Panamukkampally, Ayyanthole, Chembukkavu, Neythilakavu.

On this occasion, people from across the state visit the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur, Kerala. There are grand community gatherings, feasts, social-cultural programmes, fireworks, light works, music, etc., to mark the celebrations of the day. It is delighting in watching a wide array of caparisoned elephants, enticing parasols, and traditional music during the festivities of Thrissur Pooram. However, this year, it will be symbolic as the state government has cancelled grand festivities amid covid-19.

The festivities of Thrissur Pooram are not limited to Kerala or Indian boundaries but are celebrated across the world with pomp and fervour. It is one of the biggest festivals in Kerala. Thrissur Pooram is a fine blend of cultural and spiritual spirit that perfectly resonates with the spirit of Kerala.

The top highlights of Thrissur Pooram are the Kudamattom ceremony, Ilanjithara melam, Vilambaram, Madathil Varavu, and Ezhunilappu. It is believed that Gods and Goddesses meet each other on this festive occasion. Thrissur Pooram’s celebrations are such grandeur that traditions, rituals, customs, and festivities last for three days.

