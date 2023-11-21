Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu ceremonial marriage of the sacred Tulsi plant (holy basil) to the Hindu god Vishnu or his avatar Krishna. The ritual usually takes place on the 11th or 12th day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month Kartik, which falls in October or November of the Gregorian calendar. The specific date may vary regionally. As you observe Tulsi Vivah 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of beautiful rangoli designs that you can try and celebrate the day. Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Design Patterns and Tutorial Videos To Celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Tulsi Vivah 2023 will be observed on Friday, November 24. Rangoli holds a special significance during Tulsi Vivah, the ceremonial marriage of the sacred Tulsi plant to Lord Vishnu. As devotees celebrate this union, rangoli designs become integral to the festive decor. The rangoli often features a central depiction of the Tulsi plant adorned with vibrant colours and intricate patterns, symbolizing the sanctity of the occasion. Surrounding the Tulsi plant, one may incorporate symbols of marriage, such as mangalsutras or wedding bells, signifying the divine union of Tulsi and Vishnu. Tulsi Vivah 2023 Pot Decoration Ideas: Simple and Creative Ideas To Decorate the Tulsi Pot for the Festival (Watch Videos).

Colours play a vital role in Tulsi Vivah rangoli designs, with bright hues like red, green, yellow, and orange reflecting the joyous spirit of the celebration. Peacock feather patterns, considered auspicious in Hinduism, may find their way into the rangoli, adding both vibrancy and symbolism. Circular or symmetrical patterns are often employed, emphasizing unity and completeness in the divine marriage. Additionally, sacred symbols like the lotus, swastika, and traditional diyas contribute to the overall auspiciousness of the rangoli, creating a visually stunning representation of the spiritual significance of Tulsi Vivah. Here is a collection of rangoli designs that you can try and decorate your house for Tulsi Vivah 2023.

The act of creating rangoli during Tulsi Vivah becomes a sacred and artistic expression, fostering a sense of devotion and celebration within the community. As families and communities come together to honour the sacred union of Tulsi and Vishnu, the vibrant rangoli designs serve as a visual testament to the auspiciousness and joy embedded in this traditional Hindu celebration.

