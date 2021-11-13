Tulsi Vivah is celebrated to observe the ceremonial marriage of Tulsi with Lord Shaligram, the personification of Lord Vishnu. This year, Tulsi Vivah is being celebrated on November 13, Saturday. The day marks the end of monsoon and the beginning of wedding season in the Hindu religion. People all over India worship Maa Tulsi for prosperity, happiness and wealth in life and decorate their houses on the auspicious occasion. So, if you are looking forward to celebrate the day and indulge into worshipping in a special way, we've got some amazing rangoli designs with their tutorials to help you on this Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Check out the videos below!

Easy Rangoli Designs for Tulsi Vivah 2021:

Beautiful Designs

Latest Rangoli Design Tutorial

Innovative Designs and Colours!

Attractive and Easy Rangoli for Dev Uthani Ekadashi

