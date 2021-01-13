Makar Sankranti is celebrated across different states of India under different names. People in Gujarat celebrate Makar Sankranti as Uttarayan with joy and fervour on January 14. From lighting bonfires to flying kites, from enjoying delicacies made of til gur (sesame and jaggery) to enjoying get-togethers with family and friends, Makar Sankranti is one true-blue Indian festival. Here’s a collection of new Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes, Happy Uttarayan HD photos, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, status, quotes, greetings, Facebook messages that you can send with all your near and dear ones on the festival day. Makar Sankranti 2021 Songs Playlist: From SRK's 'Udi Udi Jaye' to Pulkit Samrat's 'Ambarsariya', Uttarayan Classics to Make the Harvest Festival Melodious (Watch Videos).

People can send across these latest Uttarayana 2021 greetings in Gujarati to their dear ones via WhatsApp messages, Instagram messages, Snapchat, Hike messages, and Telegram. If you want to wish people through Facebook statuses and messages, Twitter updates, and LinkedIn posts, then all you have to do is upload these festive Uttarayana 2021 greetings on respective social media platforms.

If you are searching for the most famous and latest collection of Makar Sankranti 2021 greetings in Gujarati, then look no further, as you can find them here. At LatestLY, we bring you the most popular and best collections of Gujarati Uttarayan wishes, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. on this auspicious moment.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Soar High Just Like the Kites on Makar Sankranti. Happy Makar Sankranti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Are Blessed With Peace, Prosperity, and Good Harvest This Makar Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes for a Happy and Prosperous Makar Sankranti! Hope the Sun God Fulfills All Your Wishes on This Auspicious Occasion. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ho Mithas Ki Boli, Meethe Aur Har Waqt Meethi Zuban, Tyohar Hai Makar Sankranti Ka Aur Aapko Bhi Humara Yahi Paigam!

It would be a sweet gesture on your part to reconnect with your friends and loved ones on this festive day. People, who still love sending SMSes, can use these loving 2021 Uttarayana wishes in Gujarati, and share them as text and picture messages. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

