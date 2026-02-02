Valentine’s Week 2026 Calendar: List of Days From Rose Day to Valentine’s Day

Mumbai, February 2: As February begins, anticipation builds for Valentine's Week 2026, a seven-day period dedicated to celebrating love, affection, and commitment. Commencing on February 7 and culminating with Valentine's Day on February 14, this annual observance provides a structured calendar for individuals to express their emotions through various gestures. The week is widely recognised globally, with each day carrying its own unique significance and traditional ways of celebration.

The Valentine's Week's Overview: A Journey of Affection

Valentine's Week 2026 officially begins on Saturday, February 7, with Rose Day, setting a romantic tone for the days ahead. This is followed by Propose Day on Sunday, February 8, offering an opportunity for declarations of love. The sweetness continues with Chocolate Day on Monday, February 9, and Teddy Day on Tuesday, February 10. Mid-week brings Promise Day on Wednesday, February 11, emphasizing commitment, leading into Hug Day on Thursday, February 12, and Kiss Day on Friday, February 13. The week culminates in the widely celebrated Valentine's Day on Saturday, February 14.

Decoding Each Day of Valentine's Week

Each day within Valentine's Week holds a distinct meaning, guiding participants in their expressions of love. Rose Day, on February 7th, is traditionally marked by the gifting of roses, with different colors conveying specific sentiments: red for passionate love, yellow for friendship, pink for admiration, and white for respect. Propose Day, on February 8th, is dedicated to expressing romantic feelings and making proposals of love or marriage.

Chocolate Day, observed on February 9th, encourages the exchange of chocolates as a symbol of sweetness and joy in relationships. On February 10th, Teddy Day involves gifting soft toys, particularly teddy bears, to represent comfort, care, and emotional security. Promise Day, on February 11th, is a time for couples to make meaningful commitments and vows to each other, reinforcing trust and loyalty.

As the week progresses, Hug Day on February 12th highlights the importance of physical affection and the comfort derived from a warm embrace. This is followed by Kiss Day on February 13th, a day for expressing intimacy and affection through kisses. The grand finale, Valentine's Day on February 14th, serves as the primary day for celebrating love, romance, and relationships through various romantic gestures, gifts, and quality time. Long Weekends in February 2026: Which States Have Long Weekend Holidays in February? Check RBI Schedule and Long Weekend Guide Here.

Valentine's Day 2026: Cultural Significance and Modern Celebrations

While Valentine's Day itself has historical roots in the Roman Catholic Church's feast day for Saint Valentine, the concept of Valentine's Week has evolved into a broader cultural phenomenon. It has become a universal celebration of love, care, bonding, and emotions, extending beyond romantic partners to include expressions of affection for friends and family. The structured week allows for a gradual build-up of emotional expression, providing multiple opportunities for individuals to connect with their loved ones. In 2026, with both Rose Day and Valentine's Day falling on a Saturday, many celebrants may find extended opportunities for weekend activities and elaborate surprises.

Valentine's Week 2026 offers a dedicated period for individuals to acknowledge and celebrate the significant relationships in their lives. From the initial gesture of a rose to the ultimate expression of love on Valentine's Day, the calendar provides a framework for heartfelt connections and memorable moments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).