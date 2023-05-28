Vat Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on June 3. This annual celebration, which falls a fortnight after the Vat Savitri Vrat observance in North India, is an important Hindu festival for the people of Maharashtra, Gujarat and South Indian states. The observance celebrates the story of Satyavan and Savitri, and married women observe the Vat Savitri Vrat to seek a long and healthy life for their partners. Vat Purnima Vrat is essentially the same as Vat Savitri Vrat, with the key difference being the date of celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Vat Purnima 2023, here is everything you need to know about this festival, the importance of Vat Purnima 2023, how to observe Vat Purnima Vrat 2023 and more. Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 Date in UP and Bihar: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Satyavan-Savitri Katha for Savitri Brata Celebration.

When is Vat Purnima 2023?

Vat Purnima is observed on the Jyeshtha Purnima Tithi by Hindus in South India, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The observance signifies the story of how Savitri saves her husband, Satyavan, from the graph of the death god - Yama. The essence of the Vat Purnima celebration is the same as Vat Savitri. However, In the Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya, which coincides with Shani Jayanti. In the Amanta calendar Vat Savitri Vrat, which is also called Vat Purnima Vrat, is observed during Jyeshtha Purnima. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From Buddha Purnima to Mother's Day, List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Vat Purnima Vrat 2023 Date & Timing

The Vat Savitri Amavasya was observed on May 19. Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed a fortnight later- on June 3. According to Drik Panchang, Purnima Tithi for Vat Purnima 2023 begins - at 11:16 am on June 03, 2023, and will continue until 09:11 am on Jun 04, 2023. Vat Purnima Vrat will therefore be observed on June 3.

Vat Purnima Vrat Katha

The Vat Purnima Vrat or Vat Savitri Vrat involves married women observing a stringent fast and performing special pooja of the Vat tree or Banyan tree. According to folklore, Savitri sat under this tree and performed stringent fasting, which helped her distract Lord Yama and save her husband from His grasp. The observance of Vat Purnima is believed to help lengthen the life of their partners similarly. We hope Vat Purnima 2023 fills your life with the love and light you deserve. Happy Vat Purnima.

