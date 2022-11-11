Veterans Day is observed every year in the United States on November 11 to honour the military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with Remembrance Day, which is observed to honour the army men who lost their lives in battle. Veterans Day, Remembrance Day and Armistice Day mark the end of the First World War. The major hostilities of the First World War ended on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918. As you observe Veterans Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can download and send to your friends and family as WhatsApp messages, greetings and wishes on this day.

Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day which is celebrated in the United States in the month of May. Memorial Day honours the army personnel who died fighting a battle whereas Veterans Day is observed to celebrate the services of all US military veterans. Here are Veterans Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as WhatsApp messages, greetings and wishes with your loved ones. Know All About the History of the Federal Holiday and How the Day Dedicated to All US Military Veterans Is Observed.

Veterans Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download

Veterans Day 2022 in the US (File Image)

Image Reads: There Is Nothing Nobler Than Risking Your Life for Your Country. – Nick Lampson

Veterans Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: America’s Veterans Have Served Their Country With the Belief That Democracy and Freedom Are Ideals To Be Upheld Around the World. – John Doolittle

Veterans Day Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Willingness of America’s Veterans To Sacrifice for Our Country Has Earned Them Our Lasting Gratitude. – Jeff Miller

Veterans Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Image Reads: On This Veterans Day, Let Us Remember the Service of Our Veterans, and Let Us Renew Our National Promise To Fulfill Our Sacred Obligations to Our Veterans and Their Families Who Have Sacrificed So Much so That We Can Live Free. – Dan Lipinski

Veterans Day Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Honoring the Sacrifices Many Have Made for Our Country in the Name of Freedom and Democracy Is the Very Foundation of Veterans Day. – Charles B. Rangel

A resolution was adopted by the United States Congress on June 4, 1926, requesting President Calvin Coolidge to issue annual proclamations calling for the observance of November 11 with appropriate ceremonies. Therefore, it was declared a legal holiday in a Congressional Act made on May 13, 1938.

