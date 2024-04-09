Hindu Nav Varsh, or Hindu New Year 2024, is celebrated in India on Tuesday. Vikram Samvat is a traditional Hindu calendar system used in India and Nepal. It is named after the legendary emperor Vikramaditya of Ujjain, who is said to have established this calendar. The Vikram Samvat calendar follows a lunisolar system, which considers both lunar months and solar years. In the Vikram Samvat calendar, the year starts on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which usually falls in March or April of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vikram Samvat 2081 will start on April 9, i.e., Tuesday. Wishing everyone a very Happy Hindu Nav Varsh! Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu, Jur Sital and More.

Hindu Nav Varsh Significance

Also known as the Hindu New Year, the day symbolizes new beginnings and is considered an auspicious time to embark on new ventures. The year starts with Navratri in the Chaitra month, while the Phalgun month marks the culmination of the Hindu calendar. Gudi Padwa 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of the Marathi New Year.

Vikram Samvat 2081 Start Date

This day is known as Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the beginning of the bright half of the lunar month. This year, the Hindu New Year will start on April 9, 2024. The day is marked with different names, like Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Yugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and Ugadi in Telangana. Sindhis celebrate the festival as Cheti Chand, Navreh in Kashmir, and Sajibu Nongma Panba in Manipur.

The Vikram Samvat calendar is widely used in various regions of India. It is based on the Hindu New Year. It coexists with other Hindu calendars, like the Shalivahana Shaka calendar and the Gregorian calendar, the standard civil calendars in India and Nepal for official and administrative purposes.

