Vishu is the annual spring festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people in Kerala. Vishu 2021 will be celebrated on April 14 this year and it is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Kerala. Vishu is celebrated on the first day of the month of Medam, the ninth month in the solar calendar that is followed in Kerala. There are various traditions that are associated with the celebration of Vishu, its significance and the rituals around the festival. As we prepare to celebrate Vishu 2021, here is everything you need to know about this festival. Puthandu 2021 Date And Significance: All About The Day That Marks The Tamil New Year.

When is Vishu 2021?

As mentioned before, Vishu 2021 will be celebrated on April 14. Since Vishu is celebrated on the first day in the month of Medam, it usually falls on either April 14 or 15.

How is Vishu celebrated?

Every year the night before the celebration of Vishu people decorate a tray full of various fruits and vegetables, gold and diamond jewelry as well as special collections that showcase the prosperity of a family. This tray is arranged in front of a mirror to reflect perfectly. A special flower called konna flowers, which signifies wealth and wellness, and blooms around Vishu is also used as decoration. Early in the morning, family members wake up and see the reflection of the tray in the mirror. This is said to signify visualising prosperity and thereby manifesting it.

Significance of Vishu

Vishu is said to mark the first day of the astronomical year and Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Lord Krishna are worshipped. It is said to signify the day that Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura. People also prepare special Vishu Sadhyas to feast with family and friends. People believe that this festival is a day to thank gods for the riches that they have been blessed with.

People also give our Vishu Kanni to the young kids in the family to spread the happiness of this festival. Vishu is one of the most important festivals in Kerala and is a dedicated holiday in many places. This day is also celebrated in various other parts of India as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Baisakhi in various North Indian states.

