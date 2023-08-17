Dashama Vrat is one of the popular fasts observed in Shravan Maas in Gujarat, dedicated to Goddess Dashama. In the Gujarati Calendar, Dashama Vrat is celebrated on the first day of Shravan Maas. The ten-day festival is an annual observance for Hindus in Gujarat. Dashama Vrat 2023 will begin on August 17 and end on August 26. The festival is also popularly known as Dashama na Naurta or Navaratri of the Goddess and is observed by devotees for prosperity, well-being and good fortune. ‘Dashama Sthapana’, the beginning of Dashama Vrata, is observed on the first day of Shravan Maas. As we celebrate Dashama Vrat 2023, here’s all you need to know about Dashama Vrat 2023 date, timings and significance. Know Rituals of 10-Day Festivities and Significance of Celebrating Goddess Navratri.

Dashama Vrat 2023 Dates

Dashama Vrat 2023 will begin on August 17 and end on August 26. People celebrate the day by following various rituals, sharing Happy Dashama Vrat wishes and greetings and holding auspicious fasts.

Dashama Vrat 2023 Puja Vidhi

On Dashama Sthapana, the beginning of Dashama Vrata, devotees install an idol of Goddess Dashama in their homes or pandals. Devotees light up a ghee diya daily and worship the Goddess by offering beetle leaves. Devotees stay up all night on the end of the tenth day and engage in bhajan and kirtans. It must be noted that devotees who observe the fast should read the Dashama Vrat katha daily and worship the Goddess. On the last day. i.e., on the tenth day of Dashama Vrata, the idol or murti is immersed in a water body.

Dashama Vrat Significance

Dashama Vrat is an auspicious day when Hindu women in Gujarat hold partial vrat for ten days to worship and please Goddess Dashama. Gujarati women keep the auspicious fast to appease Dashama, who is believed to help them overcome their adversity or difficulties in life or ‘dasha’.

Dashama Vrat celebrations are a grand affair in Gujarat. Several Goddess Dashama temples hold special events and observances during the ten days.

