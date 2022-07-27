Dashama Vrat, also called 'Dashama Na Naurata' in Gujarati, is celebrated on the first day of the Shravan month when women from the rural Gujarat worship Goddess Dashama for good fortune and satisfactory life. The 10-day fasting or Vrat begins on July 29, Friday and will go on till August 7, Sunday. The auspicious fast is kept by Gujarati women to appease Dashama who'd help them overcome their adversity or dasha. As you observe the Dashama Vrat, here are some ‘Dashama Na Naurata’ (Navratri of the Goddess) images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD wallpapers & SMS that you can send to your friends and relatives. Scroll down to get Dashama Vrat 2022 Wishes now!

