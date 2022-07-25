Dashama Vrat is an annual observance for Hindu people from the state of Gujarat, which begins on the first day of Shravan month. Dashama Vrat 2022 will begin on July 29 and go on till August 7. This 10-day Vrat is observed by devotees for prosperity and good fortune. Often referred to as Dashama na Naurta or Navaratri of the Goddess, Dashama Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Dashama. As we prepare to celebrate Dashama Vrat 2022, here is everything you need to know about this festival, the significance of Dashama Vrat 2022, how to celebrate Dashama Vrat and more. Sawan Shivratri 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Masik Shivaratri of July Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

When Is Dashama Vrat 2022?

Dashama Vrat is a 10-day fast that begins on the first day of Shravan month. Since Shravan for the people of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and South India begins on July 29, Dashama Vrat 2022 will also begin on this day. Dashama Vrat 2022 will go on till August 7.

Significance Of Dashama Vrat

Goddess Dashama is a highly revered Goddess in Gujarat with various temples dedicated to her. The name - Dashama - means the Goddess of Adversity (Dasha in Gujarati) - and she is known to help people get out of the gravest of adversities. The observance of Dashama Vrat is therefore believed to help put an end to the adversities and troubles in one’s life. People, therefore, observe the Dashama Vrat seeking prosperity and success by appeasing Goddess Dashama.

The celebration of Dashama Vrat 2022 is sure to be a grand affair in the state of Gujarat. Several Goddess Dashama temples often organize special events and observances to celebrate this 10-day festivity. With the rising adversities in the world and the struggle to find a moment of solace or happiness, we hope that Dashama Vrat 2022 fills this world with all the more light, happiness and much-needed good fortune. Happy Dashama Vrat 2022!

