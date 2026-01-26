New Delhi, January 26: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, January 26, the ceremonial "unfurling" of the Tricolour (National Flag) by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path in New Delhi serves as a reminder of a unique constitutional tradition. While the terms "hoisting" and "unfurling" are often used interchangeably in casual conversation, they represent two distinct protocols mandated by the Flag Code of India. These differences are not merely procedural; they carry deep historical symbolism reflecting India’s journey from a colonised territory to a sovereign republic.

The Mechanics of the Unfurling Ceremony on Republic Day 2026

The primary technical difference lies in the initial position of the flag on the mast. India Republic Day 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates India’s 77th Gantantra Diwas With Space-Themed Doodle (See Pic).

Independence Day (Hoisting): The flag is tied at the bottom of the flagpole. The Prime Minister pulls the rope to raise the flag to the very top before it is opened. This act of pulling it upward is called "hoisting".

Republic Day (Unfurling): The flag is already positioned at the top of the pole, folded and tied with a string. The President pulls the cord to let the flag open and flutter. Since it does not move from the bottom to the top, it is "unfurled".

Symbolic Significance: Rise vs Revelation

The shift in technique mirrors the historical status of the nation at the time of each milestone.

On August 15, 1947, India was emerging from nearly 200 years of British rule. The act of raising the flag from the base to the top symbolises the rise of a new nation and the attainment of freedom from colonial subjugation. It is an ascent that honours the struggle and sacrifice of freedom fighters.

In contrast, by January 26, 1950, India was already an independent nation. The ceremony on this day marks the moment the Constitution came into effect, officially making India a Republic. The flag is already at the top because the country is already free; the act of unfurling represents the revelation of the Constitution and the democratic principles that now guide the sovereign state.

Who Leads the Ceremony?

Protocol also dictates which head of government or state leads the event, based on the nature of the holiday.

Independence Day: The Prime Minister, as the head of the Union Government and the representative of the people, hoists the flag at the Red Fort. This reflects the political achievement of gaining self-rule.

Republic Day: The President, as the Head of State and the constitutional custodian of the country, unfurls the flag at Kartavya Path. This underscores the supremacy of the Constitution over the political administration. India Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Live Streaming: Watch National Flag Unfurling, Parade From Kartavya Path.

Cultural and Constitutional Legacy

While Independence Day is often associated with the "birth" of the nation and the festive spirit of liberation, Republic Day is a more formal celebration of India’s military might, cultural diversity, and constitutional maturity. The 21-gun salute that follows the unfurling today is a tribute to the "Republic" status—a promise that power rests with the citizens through their elected representatives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PIB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).