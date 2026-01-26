Delhi, January 26: As India marks its 77th year of constitutional democracy today, the Republic Day 2026 Celebrations are set to captivate millions with a grand display of military might and cultural heritage. The Republic Day 2026 Parade, held at the iconic Kartavya Path in New Delhi, will be led by President Droupadi Murmu, with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attending as chief guests. This year’s theme, "150 Years of Vande Mataram," will be showcased through vibrant tableaux and high-octane performances.

The Republic Day 2026 Celebrations officially kick off at 9:30 AM on Monday, January 26, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial. This will be followed by the National Flag unfurling and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns, a core part of the Republic Day 2026 Parade tradition. Viewers can watch the live streaming of these ceremonies on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) social media handles, ensuring that every citizen can witness the unfurling of the Tricolour in real-time. Republic Day 2026: How Is Republic Day Different From Independence Day.

India Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Live Streaming:

Republic Day Parade 2026: Where to Watch the Live Stream

For those not attending the parade in person, the government has made extensive arrangements for live broadcasting. The entire event will be telecast live on all Doordarshan (DD) channels across the country.

Viewers can also stream the parade online through the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Most major private news networks will also provide live coverage and commentary starting from 9:00 AM. Republic Day 2026: Is It 77th or 78th Republic Day? Here’s What You Should About Gantantra Diwas.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Highlights

A major highlight of the Republic Day 2026 Parade will be the "Vande Mataram" themed tableau, celebrating 150 years of the national song as a symbol of India's collective consciousness. As part of the Republic Day 2026 Celebrations, the Indian Army will showcase its technological evolution through the marching contingent of the Bhairav Battalion, which bridges the gap between infantry and Special Forces. For the best digital experience, the live streaming will feature multi-angle views of the mechanized columns and the grand flypast, which will include the symbolic "Sindoor" formation of Rafale and Su-30 jets.

The Republic Day 2026 Celebrations also place a significant spotlight on "Nari Shakti," with women officers leading several major contingents at Kartavya Path. During the Republic Day 2026 Parade, Captain Hansja Sharma will script history as the first woman to lead an Army Aviation squadron, while Assistant Commandant Simran Bala will command an all-men CRPF contingent. Fans of military history and technology can catch every detail of these historic firsts through the live streaming services provided by Prasar Bharati and various national news networks, ensuring the spirit of the 77th Republic Day reaches every corner of the globe.

Finally, the Republic Day 2026 Parade will conclude with a breathtaking aerial display, a fitting end to the Republic Day 2026 Celebrations. From the newly introduced animal contingents featuring Zanskar ponies to the high-speed maneuvers of the Bhairav Battalion commandos, the event promises to be a moving archive of India's civilisational memory.

