Women's Equality Day is celebrated annually on August 26 in the United States. Women's Equality Day 2020 falls on Wednesday. This day is observed to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. This amendment prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. Women’s Equality Day was first celebrated in the year 1972, however, designated by Congress in 1973. It is the 100th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day and if you too are looking for Women's Equality Day 2020 HD images, wallpapers, wishes, Facebook greetings, quotes and SMS to celebrate women's voting right, you are on the right page. Women's Equality Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Events of the Observance That Celebrate Rights & Freedom of Women.

In the year 1920, Secretary of State, Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote. In 1973, Congresswoman Bella Abzug of New York introduced a resolution to designate August 26 as Women’s Equality Day. President Richard Nixon issued a proclamation 4147, which designated August 26, 1972, as 'Women's Rights Day' and was the first official proclamation of Women's Equality Day. Women's Equality Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, Words of Encouragement & Upliftment to Send Fellow Women on The Special Day

There are various ways to celebrate Women's Equality Day, however, the best way is to pay tribute to the iconic women that have made a massive difference in the movement is to remember their immense contribution to the cause. And to do so, women who have not yet registered their name for voting should do so as elections are nearby in the United States. You can also become part of Women's Equality Day 2020 celebration by sending out HD images, wallpapers, quotes and wishes which is available for free download below.

Women's Equality Day 2020 Messages to wish women (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “How Important It Is for Us to Recognize and Celebrate Our Heroes and She-Roes!” ― Maya Angelou! Happy Women's Equality Day 2020!

Women's Equality Day colour purple (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons and File image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hold Your Head and Your Standards High Even As People or Circumstances Try to Pull You Down. ― Tory Johnson! Happy Women's Equality Day 2020!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Strong Women Are Impressive Because They’re Secure in the Unique Way They Were Made! Happy Women's Equality Day 2020!

Happy Women's Equality Day (Photo Credits: Labeled For Reuse)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Are a Woman Then Constantly Have to Prove Your Worth in Every Sphere and Dimension. Be Confident and Keep Growing. Happy Women's Equality Day 2020!

Happy Women's Equality Day (Photo Credits: Labeled For Reuse)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Not Easy Being a Woman. You Have to Keep Fighting for Your Rights. You Have to Tell the World That You Are No Less. Warm Wishes on Women’s Equality Day to You.

Women's Equality Day is indeed a pride moment for females in the United States of America. Former US President Barack Obama in his proclamation on August 25, 2016, mentioned that 'We resolve to protect this constitutional right and pledge to continue fighting for equality for women and girls'. We at LatestLY wish every American female Happy Women's Equality Day.

