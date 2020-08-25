Equality- its a subject that has been brought to the forefront for ages now. From race to sex to economic inequity, there are various layers to this discussion and one of the most prevalent topics of discussion is women's equality. Every year August 26 is celebrated as Women's Equality Day in the United States. The celebration is extremely important in raising awareness on the history of women's fight for equality, the journey they have already covered and how far they still have to go. 7 Powerful Quotes That Capture The Spirit of Women's Equality Day.

When is Women's Equality Day 2020?

As mentioned before, Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 every year. This celebration is a commemoration of 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. First celebrated in 1972, it was designated by the United States Congress in 1973. Go Topless Day 2020: Powerful Photos of Women Baring Breasts for Gender Equality From Previous Editions of Topless Day Rallies and Parades.

Significance of Women's Equality Day

Women's Equality Day holds immense significance in the US as it marks the significant day when women were finally given an equal opportunity and say in the affairs of the nation, something that they should have always had. The observance of Women's Equality Day was actually started after the 1970 nationwide Women's Strike for Equality movement which holds a significant space in shaping the fight for quality worldwide.

This day is celebrated with great vim and valour not just by the activists and NGOs but also by the United States Congress. In fact, every President of the United States of America has issued a proclamation designating August 26 as Women’s Equality Day. This Women's Equality Day, the topic is more important than ever and everyone from organisations to individuals are all set to raise awareness on the history of this day, the significance it holds and everything that still needs to be done in this forefront.

