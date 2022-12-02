World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated every year on December 2. This day marks NIIT's anniversary and emphasizes the importance of computer literacy, especially among women, children, and marginalised people. This was done in response to research that suggested that the majority of computer users around the world were men. The invention of computers can be dated back to the early 1820s when Charles Babbage designed the ‘Difference Engine,’ a mechanical computer capable of performing simple calculations. As we celebrate World Computer Literacy Day 2022, let's take a look at the history and significance of this day. National Computer Security Day 2022: Know the Date, History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Cyber Threats.

History of World Computer Literacy Day

World Computer Literacy Day was launched in 2001 by an Indian company called N.I.I.T. to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The National Institute of Information Technology (N.I.I.T.) was founded in 1981 by Rajendra Singh Pawar and Vijay K. Thadani. The main reason behind the formation of World Computer Literacy Day was in response to a study that revealed that men formed the majority of computer users in the world. For this, the N.I.I.T. took up the cause to educate more women and children by encouraging them with computer literacy skills. International Systems Engineer Day 2022 Date: Know the History And Significance Of The Day.

Significance of World Computer Literacy Day

World Computer Literacy Day is marked annually on December 2 to encourage the development of technological skills, particularly among kids and women in India. The special day aims to "create awareness and drive digital literacy in underserved communities worldwide". The day is also directed at improving the teaching of Information Technology, and more generally, the "celebration of computers".

