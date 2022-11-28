National Computer Security Day is an annual observance that takes place on November 30. The day reminds us to be aware and alert about the burgeoning threats of cyber-attacks. National Computer Security Day is a great opportunity for us to remind ourselves to protect our computers thereby protecting the resources, tools, and information on them. As we observe National Computer Security Day 2022, here's all you need to know about its history and significance. Security awareness is important as it protects a system from data breaches. The primary focus is the prevention of such incidents that lead to loss of brand reputation and financial losses. Cyber-Security Researchers Say Hackers Impersonating Banks Misuse Zoho Forms To Steal Users’ Information.

History of National Computer Security Day

According to historical records, National Computer Security Day began in 1988. This was the time when computers were becoming commonplace. In the 1980s, when the internet was in its early stages, there was a rise in the usage of computers, especially in business and government, and the internet was in its early stages. Tips to Protect Your Computer and Laptops from Virus Attacks.

With the ever-increasing use of computers coupled with technological advancements, more security risks are likely to crop up. In the current times, more data is at risk as computers found their way into banks, government offices, and businesses.

Significance of National Computer Security Day

The main aim of observing National Computer Security Day is to remind us that we are subject to cyber threats and that we need to beef up security on these electronic devices. You can do this by changing your password frequently so that you are not prone to such attacks. You should also update your antivirus software to make sure that your computer is not under threat. Keep updating your computer with the new software and keep a regular backup.

The motto of this day is for people to raise awareness about preventing fraud or theft of data and other purposes in furtherance of protecting the security or integrity of software, accounts, applications, and online services.

