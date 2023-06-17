Every year, World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is celebrated on June 17 globally. The international day is a United Nations observance that aims to raise awareness of the presence of desertification and drought. Desertification is among the greatest environmental challenges of our time, with serious implications worldwide for biodiversity, eco-safety, poverty eradication, socio-economic stability and sustainable development. World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought also highlights methods of preventing desertification and recovering from drought. This year, the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2023 theme is ‘Her land. Her rights’. India’s Biodiversity Hotspot: 62 New Plants That Can Live Without Water Discovered in Western Ghats, Finds New Study.

It emphasizes that investing in women's equal access to land and associated assets is a direct investment in their future and the future of humanity. Scroll down to learn more about World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2023 date, history and significance of the day.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2023 Date

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought will be celebrated on Saturday, June 17.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought History

The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution A/RES/49/115. Desertification, climate change and biodiversity loss were identified as the greatest challenges to sustainable development during the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. Two years later, in 1994, the UNGA established the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the sole legally binding international agreement linking environment and development to sustainable land management.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought Significance

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is an important day that draws attention to the threats of desertification and droughts. Droughts are among the greatest threats to sustainable development, especially in developing countries. As per the forecast, droughts may affect over three-quarters of the world’s population by 2050. According to UN data, the number and duration of droughts have increased by 29% since 2000, as compared to the two previous decades.

Both these climatic conditions degrade environmental health, contribute to the collapse of biodiversity and favour the appearance of zoonoses. Hence, World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought is a perfect opportunity to encourage people worldwide to protect nature collectively.

