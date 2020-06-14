World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of Day That Highlights Violence Meted Out to Elders in Society

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020: One of the many challenges that the world is currently facing is ‘Elder Abuse’. To safeguard their rights, and shed light on the problems they face in the society, the event of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed around the world, annually. There is a lot of nuisance and violence that is subjected to the elders in our society. Hence to spread awareness against these acts and to promote their fundamental rights, the United Nations (UN) along with other national associations, observe the global event at a grand level. If you are searching for more information about World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 – its date, history, significance etc., then you have come to the right destination. Monsoon 2020 Health Tips: How to Care For the Elderly in The Rainy Season? Easy Ways to Keep Them Safe from Diseases and Injuries.

When will World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 be observed?

The event of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed every year on June 15. This year it will fall on Monday.

What is the history of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day?

The first observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day took place in the year 2006. It was organised by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA). However, the UN officially adopted the resolution in 2011, marking June 15 as ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’.

What is the objective and significance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day?

The event’s objective is to ensure that elderly people are not left out of the system and that the law and order situation is addressed. It makes sure that they are not ill-treated, and that their basic rights prevail. It aims to promote awareness on how they have a right on resources as much as other people have.

As per the latest data available on the UN’s website, it says that nearly 16% of the elderly people (aged above 60 years) had to experience abuse. The different types of abuse that they are subjected to includes, psychological abuse (11.6%), financial abuse (6.8%), neglect (4.2%), physical abuse (2.6%), and sexual abuse (0.9%). It is due to this data estimation and the kind of abuse that elder people face, the UN decided to organise World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Looking at the above numbers, it is imperative that a global event like ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’ can spread the world of harmony and peace. Elders are our part of our society. We often take them for granted. Given how the number of elders is projected to grow in the next decade, the figure is alarming for both the developed and developing countries.

Hence, to ensure that normalcy prevails and the elder people live with their human rights with pride, an event like World Elder Abuse Awareness Day comes a gentle and timely reminder. As June 15 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020’. We hope you enrich your relations with the elders in your family and have a great day, and life, together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).