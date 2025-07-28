World Hepatitis Day is an annual health awareness day that is observed on July 28 across the globe. This day was officially recognized by the WHO in 2010 and was chosen to honour the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel laureate who discovered the hepatitis B virus and created the first diagnostic test and vaccine. According to details on the official website of World Hepatitis Day, Hepatitis is the world’s deadliest virus, after COVID-19 and the leading cause of liver cancer. World Hepatitis Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 28. World Hepatitis Day is one of 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). Hepatitis Testing Day 2025 Date in the United States: A Key US Health Event – Purpose, Significance and Awareness Efforts Explained.

People living with hepatitis are still not being heard or getting the resources they need, despite the global scale of the problem. The official data states that there are over 2 million new cases of hepatitis every year and more than 300 million people are living with hepatitis. In this article, let’s know more about World Hepatitis Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. What Is Viral Hepatitis and How Is It Affecting People? Know Everything About This Disease.

World Hepatitis Day 2025 Date

World Hepatitis Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 28.

World Hepatitis Day History

The inaugural International Hepatitis C Awareness Day was held on October 1, 2004, which was coordinated by various European and Middle Eastern Patient Groups and Baby Muriel. However, many patient groups continued to mark 'hepatitis day' on disparate dates. Hence, in 2008, the World Hepatitis Alliance in collaboration with patient groups, declared May 19 the first global World Hepatitis Day. Following the adoption of a resolution during the 63rd World Health Assembly in May 2010, the date of World Hepatitis Day was changed to July 28 in honour of Nobel Laureate Baruch Samuel Blumberg, discoverer of the hepatitis B virus, who celebrates his birthday on that date.

The resolution resolves that July 28 shall be designated as World Hepatitis Day in order to provide an opportunity for education and greater understanding of viral hepatitis as a global public health problem, and to stimulate the strengthening of preventive and control measures of this disease in Member States."

World Hepatitis Day Significance

World Hepatitis Day is an important global event that shines a global spotlight on the fight against viral hepatitis. By improving testing, expanding vaccination and treatment access, and challenging stigma, this day urges people to have the correct knowledge and understanding to make informed choices about hepatitis testing, treatment and vaccination. This annual event aims to end to the stigma for people living with hepatitis and urges decision makers to provide the resources needed to improve the lives of affected communities.

