Hepatitis Testing Day is an annual event that is observed across the United States of America (USA) on May 19. This global awareness day was established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The main aim of the day is to encourage people, especially those at higher risk, to get tested for viral hepatitis, which includes hepatitis A, B, and C. Hepatitis B and C can lead to chronic liver disease, liver cancer, and even death if untreated. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Many people live with these infections, unaware of them; hence, this day helps in raising awareness and educating people about their symptoms and the need for early detection. Early diagnosis can prevent serious health complications and reduce transmission. In this article, let’s know more about Hepatitis Testing Day 2025 date and the significance of this annual event.

Hepatitis Testing Day 2025 Date

Hepatitis Testing Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 19.

Hepatitis Testing Day Significance

Hepatitis Testing Day is an important health awareness day that highlights the need for hepatitis testing for everyone around the world. Viral hepatitis often shows no symptoms until people suffer from serious illnesses and early intervention not only protects the person infected but also helps in reducing the overall burden on the healthcare system.

Many people infected with hepatitis B or C are unaware of their condition, as the viruses can remain silent in the body for years. If the timely diagnosis is not done, individuals may unknowingly spread the infection to others and miss the opportunity for early treatment that could prevent severe health issues. On this day, webinars, seminars, and conferences are held to educate and raise awareness about the need for Hepatitis testing.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 06:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).