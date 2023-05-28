Every year, World Hunger Day is observed on May 28 across the globe. The global event aims to raise awareness about millions of people living with chronic hunger and to take collective action to try and mitigate the crisis from the world map. World Hunger Day encourages countries and governments to take action to bring the hunger crisis to an end. Hunger is a severe condition when a person has no access to food of any kind due to physical or financial incapability to meet their nutritional needs. Hunger leads to several conditions like malnutrition, stunted growth, and in some cases, even death. As World Hunger Day 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Hunger & Disease Are Causing Malnutrition. About 1.8 Million Children Under 5.

World Hunger Day 2023 Date

World Hunger Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 28

World Hunger Day History

World Hunger Day was founded by The Hunger Project in 2011. The day was established to call attention to the global food crisis. As per the record, over 800 million people are hungry, and one-third of all food is wasted. Hunger is an insidious cycle and is often passed from generation to generation. According to worldhungerday.org, more than 800 million people still go hungry every day despite producing enough food to feed everyone. Of these, two-thirds are women. As per details available on the website, 1 in 9 people do not have enough nutritious food to lead a healthy life, 86% of species are at risk of extinction due to our global food system, and 80% of people living in hunger are in areas prone to climate change. UN Warns That Urgent Funding Needed to Avert Catastrophic Hunger in Northeast Nigeria.

World Hunger Day Significance

World Hunger Day is a perfect opportunity for all of us around the world to play our part in ending world hunger. According to The Hunger Project, hunger kills more than ailments like AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined. The crisis is primarily prevalent in Africa and South America. This World Hunger Day 2023, let’s pledge to amplify the voices of those facing hunger and help make the UN Sustainable Goal of Zero Hunger a reality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).