Every year, August 21 is observed as World Senior Citizen's Day. This celebration was first proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 14, 1990. The observance of Senior Citizen's Day was actually started in the United States by President Ronald Reagan and the celebration later spread across the world. One key aspect of celebrating this important day is sharing Happy World Senior Citizen's Day Images, HD Wallpapers, Senior Citizens Day 2020 Wishes and messages, World Senior Citizen's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and World Senior Citizen's Day Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. World Senior Citizen's Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings to Send Elders of the Society on The Observance For Their Well-Being.

Senior Citizens across the world have often been neglected by everyone from the family to society, and there are various issues that they continue to battle. This celebration, which was first observed worldwide on August 21, 1991, aims to increase awareness on these topics, and increase awareness of the factors and issues that affect older adults, from age deterioration to elder abuse. This celebration is also an opportunity for us to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of older people to society. World Senior Citizen’s Day 2020 Wishes & Messages: Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and SMS to Show Respect Towards the Elder Members of the Society.

While most of us are fortunate to be supported through the younger years of our lives, however, when it comes to people in their older age, many are faced with neglect and sometimes abuse which is a key issue in the world right now. And World Senior Citizen's Day serves as a reminder to help us continue to discuss this subject and ensure that we are doing our bit, so we contribute to the solution and not the problem. Here are some Happy World Senior Citizen's Day Wishes and messages, World Senior Citizen's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and World Senior Citizen's Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family to celebrate this day.

World Senior Citizens Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Of All the Period Time on Earth, the Best Ones Are Spent in Our Grandparent’s Place. Show Them Your Love on This Senior Citizens Day and Make Them Feel Special About Their Ageing.

World Senior Citizens Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Senior Citizens Day to All Those Elders Who Have Been True Inspirations for Us in Life. If Story Telling Is an Art Then Growing Up While Listening to Your Stories Was of Greatest Pleasure to Each of Us! Thank You for Making Our Lives Worth It.

World Senior Citizens Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Love We Received From Them Cannot Be Compared to Any Material Belonging on This Earth. Keep Them With You for As Long as You Can. Celebrate the World Senior Citizens Day With Much Love and Regards.

World Senior Citizens Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Teaches Us Many Lesson, However, With the Help of an Elder, These Lessons Become a Lot Easier! Love Them Right on This Senior Citizens Day.

World Senior Citizens Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Touch and Essence of an Elder Beside You Is One of the Best and Secure Feelings You Can Ever Have. Make the Senior Citizens Day Special for Someone Today!

World Senior Citizen's Day 2020: Beautuful Quotes & Messages You Can Share To Celebrate The Day

We hope that this World Senior Citizen's Day you can initiate conversations on the subject, ensure the elderly in your life know they are loved and cared for. Happy World Senior Citizen's Day!

