World Senior Citizen's Day is observed on August 21 annually to increase awareness about the issues faced by older adults. Some of them include the issues that affect their lives including elder abuse. The day is also to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of older people to society. As we observe World Senior Citizens' Day 2020, we bring to you quotes on senior citizens which showcases their importance in the society. You can send these quotes to your parents and grandparents and tell them how much they mean to you. Send these Happy Senior Citizens' Day 2020 messages to your loved ones and express your gratitude towards them. WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, SMS, Quotes and Greetings to Send on World Senior Citizen's Day.

The history of the World Senior Citizen's Day dates back to 1988 when it was officially founded by the former President of the United States of America, Ronald Reagan. He had signed on August 19, 1988, the promulgation of 5847, which appeared on August 21 as National Day of the Third Age. It was first proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 14, 1990. The main purpose of the day is to raise awareness about issues pertaining to older people and support them throughout the aging process.

Quote Reads: Aging Is an Extraordinary Process Where You Become the Person You Always Should Have Been.” – David Bowie

Quote Reads: “Nobody Grows Old Merely by Living a Number of Years. We Grow Old by Deserting Our Ideals. Years May Wrinkle the Skin, but to Give Up Enthusiasm Wrinkles the Soul.” – Samuel Ullman

Quote Reads: “To Keep the Heart Unwrinkled — to Be Hopeful, Kindly, Cheerful, Reverent — That Is to Triumph Over Old Age.” – Thomas Bailey Aldrich

Quote Reads: “Youth Is the Gift of Nature, but Age Is a Work of Art.” – Stanislaw Jerzy Lec

Quote Reads: “Old Age Is Like Everything Else. To Make a Success of It, You’ve Got to Start Young.” – Theodore Roosevelt

According to the United Nations, by 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 per cent of the world's population, will be 60 or older with Asia having the largest number of older persons. World Senior Citizens Day also recognises and appreciates the accomplishments of older people promoting their skills and knowledge. The day is also to remind the government about the welfare of older persons and to help those in need. On this day people thank their elders for everything they have done throughout their lives for the younger ones of the house and for the society. We wish elders of the society, a Happy World Senior Citizens Day!

