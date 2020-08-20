World Senior Citizen's Day is observed annually on August 21. This event started in the year 1991 and it was first proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nation on December 14, 1990. The main aim behind the observation of World Senior Citizen's Day is to increase awareness of the factors and issues that affect older adults, such as age deterioration and the study of problems that affect their lives. Discussion on elders who are abused and live in bad condition are also done on Senior Citizen's Day. Meanwhile, if you are looking for World Senior Citizen's Day 2020 wishes, messages, greetings, HD images, quotes and SMS to recognize older people of the society.

Former president of the United States Ronald Reagan officially founded World Senior Citizen's Day in the year 1988. He had signed on August 19, 1988, the promulgation of 5847, which appeared on August 21 as National Day of the Third Age. World Senior Citizen's Day is also celebrated to acknowledge the contribution of older people to society. According to the United Nations, by 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 per cent of the world's population, will be 60 or older with Asia having the largest number of older persons. Therefore, it is high time, we all join hands together and work for the welfare of senior citizens.

On the occasion of World Senior Citizen's Day, various programmes are held throughout the world where elders' problems are addressed and solutions are offered to fight the factors that affect their well-being. However, this year due to coronavirus pandemic, the most discussion will be done through virtual platforms. You have the opportunity to actively participate in World Senior Citizen's Day 2020 observation by doing free download from below of HD images, wallpapers, quotes and messages to raise awareness for older people in our society.

Happy Senior Citizens' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Worked Their Entire Life Trying to Make Others Happy and to Bring Smiles on the Face of Each of the Family Members. Now That You Have Aged, It Is Time for Us to Serve You. Happy Senior Citizens Day.

On World Senior Citizen's Day, we should motivate people to take steps and measures for the well being of old people. This occasion is also an important moment to remind the government to work towards the hunger and poverty problem faced by senior citizens of the country.

