Smile, please! Because World Smile Day 2020 is approaching and it aims nothing but spreading cheer across the planet. World Smile Day encourages every random acts of kindness that can bring a shining smile to someone who otherwise had a terrible day. In a world, where all of us are too much stressed, it is significant to be generous towards each other and spread a smile. This is how we can move on and battle all the difficulties on our way. As we celebrate World Smile Day 2020, in this article, we bring you the observation date, history, significance and why it is important to spread a smile.

World Smile Day 2020 Date

World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday in October each year, and since 1999, people are observing the day across. World Smile Day 2020 is on October 2.

World Smile Day 2020 History and Significance

Commercial artist from Massachusetts, Harvey Ball created the smiley face in 1963. The image went on to become the most recognizable symbol of good will on the planet. It was he who came up with the day for World Smiley Day. He thought, all of us, should devote one day, every year to spread smiles and kindness throughout the world. Harvey declared the first Friday in October to be celebrated as World Smile Day, and it was first observed in 1999. After Harvey passed away in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was created to honour his name and memory, which every year hosts the event. Decoding a Smile: Types of Smiling Faces and What They Mean!

World Smile Day is the perfect day to make others smile, while also ensuring you, too, have a smile on your face. A lot of events are planned around the globe on World Smile Day, all of which are designed to make people feel happier and to share great memories. Because we are in the middle of a pandemic, a lot of events are being cancelled, but it is important now than ever to spread a little cheer among everyone we know. Happy World Smile Day 2020, everyone!

