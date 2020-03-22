World Water Day Quotes: Inspirational Words and Slogans to Raise Awareness on Importance of Water

World Water Day (File Image)

Water is one of the most important things to survive on planet earth. World Water Day is a global event which is observed by the United Nations (UN) in collaboration with several international agencies. People all over the world celebrate World Water Day in high spirits and by participating in social events. They also send inspiring World Water Day quotes to their loved ones on this special day. If you are searching for the latest World Water Day 2020 quotes and sayings, then you have come to the right place. World Water Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of Day That Highlights the Importance of Freshwater.

People can send these best and popular World Water Day 2020 quotes and sayings through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram stories, Snapchat and other popular social messaging apps. It is a nice gesture to connect with your friends and family on this special day and spread good vibes through World Water Day quotes and sayings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Water is sacred to all Human Beings. If you do not have water, you cannot have life. I always remember to honour and pour the water because it is traditional.” ― Autumn Morning Star

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it.” – Lao Tzu

WhatsApp Message Reads: “You are water I’m water we’re all water in different containers that’s why it’s so easy to meet someday we’ll evaporate together.” ― Yoko Ono

WhatsApp Message Reads: “All water is holy water.” ― Rajiv Joseph

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A drop of water, if it could write out its own history, would explain the universe to us.” – Lucy Larcom

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Love, like a river, will cut a new path whenever it meets an obstacle.” – Crystal Middlemas

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Thousands have lived without love, not one without water.”― W. H. Auden

Air, water, and food are the basic necessities for human beings. World Water Day aims to highlight the water-related issues such as water pollution, water scarcity, sanitation issues etc. There are international events and seminars which are observed across the world, under the leadership of the United Nations and several other agencies.

Every year, World Water Day is celebrated with a specific theme. This year, the official theme of World Water Day is “Water and Climate Change”. With Coronavirus pandemic and climate change as centres of attraction, there will be an addition to handwashing, hygiene, and rapidly changing environment. If you are looking for more information on World Water Day 2020, then you should click here. We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a “Happy World Water Day 2020”, and hope you contribute to conserving water and saving the planet eventually.