World Water Day 2020: Five Ways to Save, Conserve and Be Water Wise at Home

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is World Water Day 2020 today, March 22. In case you are unaware, World Water Day is an annual UN observance day that highlights the importance of water. This year’s theme is ‘Water and Climate Change,’ intending to explore how water and climate change are inextricably linked. Water is our precious resource, and we must use it responsibly. We must balance all of society’s water needs, ensuring nobody is left behind. We are blessed to get a steady supply of clean water, but unfortunately, we are taking it for granted. The result is a water shortage. Severe droughts such as California’s, it is significant to understand why saving water is essential. It can only begin at home. So, on World Water Day 2020, here are five ways to save, conserve and be water wise.

1. Fix Leaks

Before you even begin, find out and fix plumbing leaks at home. Even a small leakage can add up to big water losses if it is left unfixed. Dripping faucets, leaking valves or a worn toilet flapper, do not take these leaks lightly, and fix them sooner. A slow drip from a leaking faucet can waste as much water as of one or two buckets a day.

2. Turn off Faucets

Break this bad habit, if you are engaged in it. Never allow faucet water to run needlessly, while you are washing your hands or face, dishes, brush your teeth or shave. Turn it off while you are doing any of it, you can conserve a lot of water.

3. Shorten Your Shower Time

Spending an hour in the shower is unnecessary. Think about it, do you really need to clean yourself, that long? As long as you keep your time in the shower to 14 minutes or less, you are saving more. Do not forget to turn off the shower, while applying shampoo, conditioner or soap. The shorter the shower, the more you conserve. Can You Be Allergic to Water? Everything About Aquagenic Urticaria Explained.

4. Rinse Vegetables/ Fruits in Pan

When you wash your vegetable or fruits, put them in a pan of water, instead of running each one under the faucet. Once you are done, you can use it to water your house plants.

5. Store Rainwater

Use a drum or any bucket, to catch the roof water. This is one easy way to save water. You can store it to use in the garden. Cover your barrels to keep the mosquitoes at bay.

These are very basic but significant ways to conserve water. Following a water-conscious lifestyle could be tricky at first. But the longer you stick to it, the easier it becomes. Besides, it is also the need of the hour! Let us face it; we have wasted water in our daily life. We must conserve it now, before it is extremely late. Happy World Water Day!