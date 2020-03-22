World Water Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of Day That Highlights the Importance of Freshwater

Image Is For Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Water - it is only one of the most necessities for us humans. However, despite the world being well aware of this fact, not many people take initiatives to conserve this resource or use it sustainably. This is the reason that the United Nations marked March 22 as World Water Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of conservation of water and highlighting the road that we are already on. World Water Day has dedicated themes every year, which brings to the forefront an important topic regarding this daily resource that we so abundantly use. World Water Day is an extremely important observance that plays a crucial role in shaping the future of humanity, and here is why you need to be celebrating this day. World Water Day 2020: Five Ways to Save, Conserve and Be Water Wise at Home.

When is World Water Day Celebrated?

As already mentioned World Water Day is observed on March 22 every year. The United Nations General Assembly made this decision In 1992 December. It was formally proposed in the Agenda 21 of the 1992 UN conference Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro. And the first world water was observed then commemorated in 1993.

World Water Day 2020 Theme

Every year World Water Day has a dedicated theme, and the awareness campaigns revolve around these themes. Last year's theme was 'Leaving No One behind'. This theme addressed the issues of people like Women, disabled individuals, Children, refugees etc. not getting access to safe water. The theme for World Water Day 2020 is Water and Climate Change. The awareness campaigns revolve around how water and climate change are inherently linked.

World Water Day Celebrations

As already established, World Water Day celebration revolves around opening dialogue and putting to the forefront several issues that we are facing and highlighting the scarcity of water that we are all heading towards. This is especially relevant in a country like India, where people (mainly women and children) still travel hours just to access a few litres of water, while others ignorantly leave the taps flowing, or leaking faucets unattended. World Water Day celebration also involves releasing films or publications, holding conferences or seminars, having various competitions and raising awareness in schools and colleges on the importance of water conservation and the alarming side-effects of ignoring it.

Creating awareness on the importance of water conservation has become especially important amidst the current crisis that we are facing. In our struggles to battle Covid 19, the most trusted weapon in our hand has to be hand-washing, and this is the reason that the UN is taking efforts to increase conversations on not just overall hygiene but also the importance of safeguarding the water resources and taking these steps responsibly.