Every year, World Wide Web Day is observed on August 1 across the globe to honour the creator of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee. The day is marked to appreciate the ability of people to browse information freely using the web and the significant role that it plays in modern life. The World Wide Web, often abbreviated as the 'www', is a system of interlinked hypertext documents that are accessed by using the internet. People across the world use the web every moment and make their lives better and easier. On this day, people reflect on how the World Wide Web has revolutionized the way we live and interact with one another in today's era. As we celebrate World Wide Web Day 2023, here's all you need to know about World Wide Web Day 2023 date and the significance of the day.

World Wide Web Day History

The WWW was created by English computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee in 1989 while he was working for the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Switzerland. Every year, August 1 commemorates the day when the World Wide Web was first made publicly available on the Internet in 1991. As per historical records, Berners-Lee developed the essentials of the web - HTTP, HTML, the World Wide Web browser, a server, and the first website. The web has transformed the world, enabling instant connectivity and accessibility from all corners of the globe. 10 Interesting Facts About WWW That You Should Know.

World Wide Web Day Significance

The internet has become an integral part of modern society and has made our lives easier like never before. The web has helped people in education, commerce, entertainment, and social interactions. World Wide Web Day is an important day to celebrate the boon that the internet has provided the world with. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of the internet and its impact on global communication, information sharing, and how people access and consume data.

