It would be an understatement to assume that the pandemic has changed the world we currently inhabit. The pandemic has altered the way we work, socialize, and live each day. It has changed individuals' lives around the planet and had a major effect on industries, causing chaos and confusion in our lives.

In these challenging times, Rank First Media is doing its best to help people. Rank First Media, based in Florida, is providing a $2000 promotional stimulus package to qualified local businesses.

Many local companies have been significantly affected over the last 18 months. Rank First Media is providing $500,000 in digital marketing services to small to medium-sized companies around the United States to assist them in reaching more prospective customers and clients.

Business owners with multiple locations can apply for up to $2000 per location, greatly enhancing the value of this program for larger businesses.

This initiative will be a considerable boost to individuals who are struggling to get back on their feet. The stimulus program's increased online visibility could provide small businesses with the extra revenue they need to keep their payrolls up to date, rehire workers who have been laid off, and cover relevant overheads.

Lynne Atkins, the founder of Rank First Media quotes, “Small to medium businesses are the backbone of our country and the economy, employing local individuals and even entire families in communities across America. The heartbreaking reality is these business owners have suffered considerably throughout the pandemic, and we want to have their backs with the stimulus program we are currently offering."

Rank First Media is a Florida-based digital marketing firm that has served hundreds of clients all over the world since its establishment in 2017. Now, with their business advertising stimulus package, they are becoming one of the leaders, by offering support to small to medium-sized local businesses.

The advertising stimulus package provides eligible businesses up to $2,000 in one-time financial aid to cover marketing expenses that assist them in achieving organic and local online exposure. The package can aid eligible for-profit or not-for-profit companies. Local businesses must provide Google with the appropriate local signals, so that their brand appears, as customers in the area search for attorneys, dentists, pizza, restaurants, or something else.

The Google business map listing appears above all other search results, including organic search results, except for paid ads. Local businesses will gain new customers or clients and grow by ranking first on Google. This will enormously help businesses and companies receive more phone calls, site visits, more driving direction requests, and foot traffic. This, in turn, will result in more customers and increased revenue.

The application procedure is quite simple and takes less than 3 minutes to complete. So, if you are a business owner hit by the 2020 lockdowns and subsequent business closures, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. The application can be made by local business owners on their official website rankfirstmedia.agency.com. Several local businesses have already applied and been accepted to this promising program.

Recommendations have been put forward by various industry leaders advocating that leaders from a diverse range of businesses should stand up and assist local companies. While these are all potential options, only time will tell us what to expect in the coming years. Rank First Media intends on playing a part and is hoping to inspire other businesses to do the same.