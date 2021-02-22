The UK has seen many successful online entrepreneurs. From ecommerce experts to influencers with millions of followers, but there is always someone who is providing these people with what they need to reach the top.

Dan James Clarke is one of those people and he has been highly successful on social media since he was just 14 years old, growing brands and businesses at a rapid rate. Many popular artists, models and influencers have worked closely with Dan in getting the engagement and public relations that they need.

It has become vital for businesses these days to have an online presence in order to market products to the modern-day audience. Dan has the ability to do so in order to increase their exposure on social media in an amazingly short time. Businesses perform much better with a social media presence and the digital marketing industry is only going to continue growing, especially after the corona virus outbreak which saw 1000s of businesses close due to the pandemic. This was a time that many realised online businesses are the way forward in the future.

Over the years Dan has had the opportunity to work with some major companies, including TikTok, Fitness coach, calm app and much more. It has not been an easy ride for Dan reaching the success he is at today. He says “There has been many setbacks and challenges that I have had to face on my journey, but I never let them get in the way from achieving what I wanted.”

Age was always an issue for Dan when he first started as many believed he was too young to be focusing on his ventures and instead he should have been focusing solely on school work and exams. Successful young people never let age define their capabilities and neither did Dan.

Fear is another thing that can stop people achieving success. Fear is such a powerful emotion that can set people back if they let it take control of them. Dan never let fear of failure stop him from becoming successful. He even has a tattoo that says ‘fear is weakness’ which he says is an everyday reminder to not let fear get in his way.

As a thriving young entrepreneur, Dan James Clarke hopes to inspire other young people to follow through with their ventures and reach success as he has done. He does so by sharing his adventures on his Instagram and is in the process of writing his book about following your dreams and encouraging people to push through tough times.

Following the release of his new social media agency, Dan has been striking some amazing deals with many other popular entrepreneurs and artists. His agency, Zyron media, has already took off to an amazing start but Dan says this is only the beginning.