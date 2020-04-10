Cadbury New Logo to Be Out for the First Time in 50 Years, Will Hit Shelves in Australia; Dairy Milk Marble Too Will Make a Return

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chocolate giant Cadbury is set to make one of its most significant changes—the logo, with Australia being the first country to experience the new look. The famous historic logo was not changed since the 1960s. Yes, it is almost after 50 years that the chocolate giant will roll out the major change. Excited? We know we are! As per the latest reports, the new design will be first seen on the packs of Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble, a combination of milk and white chocolate with hazelnut cat the centre. This will return too in the shelves reportedly after Easter following years of pleading by chocoholics. This is major news for all the chocolate lovers around the world as the famous brand makes the announcements. How Can Chocolate Help You Lose Weight?

Cadbury will roll out the new design from the coming week and Aussies will be the first to experience the new look. The company reported that the new logo would be “elevated, authentic and high quality.” Of course! “The new elevated packaging includes a redrawn wordmark, new iconography and typography, making the look and feel more natural, authentic and high quality,” an unnamed official was quoted saying in media reports. The chocolate company also said that it took inspiration from the founder, John Cadbury, to design the new logo. Don’t worry the signature will remain the same but the company said it would have a more contemporary feel. After its release in Australia, the new logo will debut in South Africa and Malaysia later this year. French Pastry Chef Makes Chocolates Designed Like COVID-19 For Easter 2020.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble will be the first of the chocolates to show off the logo. It is indeed great news as the delicious flavour will make a comeback after eight years of customers begging to the company. The Dairy Milk Marble will return to the shelves after Easter. So, it is not very far!

John Cadbury founded the chocolate company in 1824, in Birmingham in the United Kingdom. It was in 1921, when the first logo appeared, based on then-director William Cadbury's signature. But it was only in 1960 when the logo was printed on other chocolate bars.