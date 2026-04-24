UK Man Rapes Sikh Woman After Mistaking Her for Muslim, Says ‘Wanted To Have Fun’

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A 32-year-old man in the United Kingdom has admitted to carrying out a religiously aggravated rape and violent assault on a Sikh woman inside her home in Walsall, in a case that has sparked outrage and concern over hate-driven crimes.

According to reports, John Ashby, who has no fixed address, changed his plea at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday. He had initially denied the charges when the trial began but later admitted responsibility for the October 2025 attack.

Prosecutors told the court that Ashby followed the victim from a bus in the Perry Barr area before forcing his way into her home in Walsall. Armed with a stick, he assaulted her, attempted to strangle her, and dragged her into the bathroom where the rape took place. UK: Indian-Origin Woman Raped in Walsall's Park Hall Area, Police Call 'Racially Aggravated' Attack Horrific; 1 Arrested.

During the attack, the accused reportedly hurled anti-Muslim abuse at the woman, despite her repeatedly telling him she was Sikh. The court heard that he switched off the lights, threatened her, and continued the assault while making degrading remarks. He also poured hot water over her and forced her to repeat religious phrases.

The ordeal ended when Ashby was disturbed by a noise outside the property, prompting him to flee. He allegedly stole jewellery and the victim’s mobile phone before escaping. Spain S*x Assault Case: 8 Men Who Recorded Themselves Gang-Raping British Teenage Girl at Magaluf Hotel Get 73 Years in Prison.

The survivor quickly alerted police, who arrived within minutes. She later identified Ashby during an identity parade. He had been arrested two days after the incident.

Court proceedings were briefly interrupted when a man from the public gallery confronted the accused, leading to a temporary adjournment.

The case highlights serious concerns around violent crime and religiously motivated attacks, with sentencing expected in the coming hearings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).