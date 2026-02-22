New Delhi, February 22: A 56 year old woman in the United Kingdom has undergone the amputation of both arms and both legs after developing severe sepsis, reportedly triggered by bacteria entering her bloodstream through a minor cut that may have been licked by her pet dog. Manjit Sangha spent more than seven months in hospital battling life threatening complications before recently returning home. Her case has drawn attention to the dangers of sepsis and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Sudden Illness and Rapid Deterioration

In July 2025, Sangha returned to her home in Birmingham feeling unwell. Within 24 hours, her condition worsened significantly. According to media reports citing her family, she became unconscious and showed signs of shock, including cold hands and feet and discoloured lips. ‘Miss Purr’: Australian School Teacher Identifies As Cat, Licks Hands, Hisses at Students.

She was rushed to hospital and admitted to intensive care, where doctors diagnosed her with sepsis. The infection quickly escalated to septic shock and disseminated intravascular coagulation, a serious condition that disrupts the body’s normal blood clotting process and can lead to organ failure. Badaun Rabies Case: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stray Dog Licks His Open Wound in Uttar Pradesh, 30 Locals Get Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

During her hospital stay, Sangha reportedly suffered multiple cardiac arrests and was placed in a medically induced coma. Despite aggressive treatment, doctors were unable to save her limbs due to extensive tissue damage caused by the infection.

How a Dog Lick May Have Led to Sepsis

Medical experts believe the infection may have begun when bacteria entered Sangha’s bloodstream through a small cut on her skin. Reports suggest her pet dog may have licked the wound, allowing bacteria commonly found in canine saliva to enter the body.

Although such cases are rare, certain bacteria such as Capnocytophaga canimorsus can cause severe infections in humans. These infections are more likely to occur in individuals with weakened immune systems, but they can also affect otherwise healthy people.

Health experts stress that while pet ownership is generally safe, open wounds should be cleaned and covered properly, and medical attention should be sought if signs of infection appear.

Understanding Sepsis

Sepsis is a life threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs. It can develop from infections in the lungs, urinary tract, skin or other parts of the body.

Common symptoms include fever, chills, rapid breathing, confusion, extreme pain or discomfort, and clammy or sweaty skin. If untreated, sepsis can progress quickly to septic shock, organ failure and death.

Early recognition and prompt medical treatment with antibiotics and supportive care are critical to improving survival rates.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

After approximately 32 weeks in hospital, Sangha has returned home and begun the long process of rehabilitation. Her family has launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the cost of prosthetic limbs, therapy and necessary home modifications.

She has expressed determination to regain independence and has urged others not to ignore symptoms of infection, no matter how minor they may seem.

Health authorities continue to emphasise that sepsis is a medical emergency. Anyone experiencing symptoms after an infection or injury should seek immediate medical care.

