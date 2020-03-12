Edible Coronavirus! French Pastry Chef Makes Chocolates Designed Like COVID-19 For Easter 2020 (View Pics and Video)

Chocolate maker Jean-François Pre shows an easter egg shaped like a novel Coronavirus (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

The deadly pandemic of Coronavirus has scared people around the world. With over a lakh infected and 4,500 plus deaths, the panic surrounding the flu is everywhere. Be it people rushing to buy masks or fighting over unavailability of toilet paper rolls, the reactions to the epidemic spread are diverse. But among them, the most unique has to be from a French pastry chef and chocolatier Jean-François Pré. As the disease has dampened spirits of many celebrations and events around the world, Jean-François Pré designed chocolates in the shape of COVID-19. And the sweet creations will make you smile in the grim situation. #ToiletPaper Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media As Netizens Mock Australians for Stockpiling Loo Rolls Over Coronavirus Fear.

Jean-François Pré has modelled these sweets in time for Easter 2020. Using almond pieces red in colour and sticking them carefully on a black ball made with milk chocolate, he's made a dessert out of COVID-19's representation made by the scientists. These chocolate concoctions are on display at his shop in Western France and some people have found fancy to them. Talking about his delicious idea he told Euro News, "In these times of worry - of depression - or even of psychosis, it is important to calm things down and lead from the front because a smile is often a way to overcome our fears - it's perhaps the best antidote to fear."

Coronavirus Easter chocolates (Photo Credits: AFP)

Coronavirus-themed-chocolate (Photo Credits: AFP)

He created them in different shapes and sizes and has sold over a dozen in the past week. France right now is the second-worst-affected country in Europe after Italy by COVID-19. The death toll stands close to 40. Amidst all the negative news, this chocolatier sure found a way to spread smiles on some faces.