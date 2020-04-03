Dalgona Coffee Toppings: From M&M'S to Wafer Rolls, Twitterati Experiment With Their New Favourite Beverage! (See Pics of Whipped Coffee)

Dalgona Coffee Toppings (Photo Credits: @hellofriyaywooo, @iveestodomingo Twitter)

With people being confined to their homes in different countries to curb coronavirus lockdown, many are experimenting their cooking skills. And Dalgona coffee is the recent trend that has spread across social media platforms. Twitterati is whipping creams in style on top of the coffee and sharing pictures on the internet. While it is generally made with coffee powder, sugar, water and milk, people are now trying new ingredients. Some are adding different toppings to their dalgona coffee. From choco chips, M&M'S, shredded chocolates, people are trying a number of ways to make their Dalgona Coffee interesting. Dalgona Coffee Recipes: Here's How to Brew the Perfect Beverage Quickly at Home; Watch Videos of Whipped Coffee Going Viral on Social Media.

Meanwhile, some are sharing their failed Dalgona coffee videos also on social media platforms. Although most of them have stirred up great-looking coffee, others are sharing their failed coffee-making stories on the internet. As Dalgona coffee has gone the internet's latest favourite quarantine drink, we bring to you a list of toppings that will add more flavour to it. Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy (Watch Videos)

Dalgona Coffee With Cadbury Toppings:

DALGONA COFFEE WITH CADBURY TOPPINGS😋 pic.twitter.com/bFZ5g5agAB — ghøürł (@itsmeppeps) April 3, 2020

Some M&M's Chocolate!

Dalgona coffee with toppings pic.twitter.com/KWRvLu0CGS — raihana (@hellofriyaywooo) March 22, 2020

How About Hershey Chocolate?

Dalgona Coffee with hershey’s toppings ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdRruy8DRZ — Enzo (@CeazarLorenzo) April 2, 2020

Some Surprise Toppings!

Dalgona coffee with something toppings😂 pic.twitter.com/GQktNLx1NK — Saraleo (@Heylene3) April 2, 2020

Looks Interesting!

• ilagay mo na yung pinag hirapan mong coffee mixture sa ibabaw ng gatas 🤣 lagyan ng toppings (crushed choco biscuits, choco nut, mallows, etc.) tapos enjoy! 🐽 tig-two tbsp. of ingredients, good for two medium sized glasses 😉#dalgonacoffee #dalgonacoffeeathome pic.twitter.com/i15mCqYtye — 🅺🅰🆁🅴🅽 🦋 (@maaMRCR) March 29, 2020

Oreo Biscuits!

iced Dalgona coffee with low-fat milk and oreo topping. inspired by this guy tho 🤣 thanks! pic.twitter.com/zVhU97WMuB — Livie Meilinda (@livmeilinda) April 1, 2020

Chocolate Wafer Rolls Makes it Look Exotic!

Coffee Dalgona with chocolate toppings & stick-o by urs truly ☕💖 pic.twitter.com/fDahdblaKw — 👑 V (@iveestodomingo) March 24, 2020

Do try these toppings on your favourite Dalgona coffee and do let us know how it turned out. People across countries are sharing videos and pictures of the Dalgona coffee. The new-age coffee has taken social media like a storm and it seems, the trend is here to stay for some time. Happy Dalgona coffee making!