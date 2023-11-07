Diwali is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated across India with great enthusiasm and zeal. Diwali is a time when families come together, exchange gifts, and indulge in a variety of delicious sweets and snacks. Here are some popular Diwali Faral (snacks) and sweets items that you should try this Diwali. Faral is an integral part of Diwali celebrations in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is a combination of savouries and sweet snacks eaten for breakfast in Maharashtrian households. So, here is a compilation of easy recipe videos of essential Faral items in Marathi, which you can follow and prepare for the festival. Simple and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns With Flowers and Leaves To Brighten Up Your House on Deepavali (Watch Videos).

Here are some popular Diwali Faral (snacks) and sweets:

Karanji

Karanji is a popular Indian sweet that is commonly prepared during festivals like Diwali and Holi. It's a crescent-shaped pastry filled with a sweet mixture of grated coconut, sugar, and nuts or dried fruits. The dish is also known as Gujiya in some regions across India.

Chivda

In India, Chivda is a popular Diwali snack that is found in every household. It's a crunchy and flavorful mixture made from a variety of ingredients like flattened rice, nuts, spices, and sometimes dried fruits. There are different types of chivda, depending on the region.

Chakli

Chakli is another popular Indian snack that is made especially during festivals like Diwali. It is a spiral-shaped, crunchy snack made from a mixture of rice flour, gram flour, and different types of spices.

Sev

Sev is a thin, crunchy noodle made from chickpea flour, often seasoned with spices like black pepper and cumin. The size and texture of sev varies from region to region.

Mathri

Mathri is a popular North Indian snack that has a crispy and flaky texture. However, it is prepared in other parts of the country with a variation. Mathri is commonly prepared during festivals, special occasions, and as a tea-time treat. The main ingredients for making Mathri are all-purpose flour (maida), semolina (sooji), ghee, and a blend of spices.

Shankarpali

Shankarpali, also known as shakarpara, is a popular Indian snack, particularly found in households during Diwali. It is a sweet and crispy deep-fried pastry that's square or diamond-shaped.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. It is believed that purchasing gold, silver, or utensils on this day brings prosperity and good luck. The 5-day festival ends with Bhai Dooj, which marks the bond between brothers and sisters. As per the Hindu Calendar, Diwali begins on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of Ashwin month and ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of Kartik month. Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 9 to November 15. Diwali day is dedicated to the Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. People perform special prayers and rituals to seek her blessings. Happy Diwali to all!

