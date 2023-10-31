Haryana Day is celebrated on November 1st each year to commemorate the formation of the Indian state of Haryana on this date in 1966. The division of the larger state of Punjab resulted in the creation of Haryana, primarily due to linguistic and cultural differences. As you celebrate Haryana Day 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of some traditional Haryanvi dishes that you can enjoy to celebrate the day. Haryana Formation Day 2023 Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp DPs, and Wallpapers To Share on Statehood Day.

Haryana Day holds great significance for the people of the state as it marks their history and distinct identity. It is a day for celebrating Haryana's heritage, achievements, and cultural diversity. Food plays a significant role in the celebration of Haryana Day. Haryana has a rich culinary tradition, and the festivities often feature a variety of delicious dishes that are an integral part of the celebration.

1. Bajra Khichdi: Bajra (pearl millet) is a staple in Haryanvi cuisine. Bajra khichdi is a wholesome dish made with pearl millet and lentils. It's nutritious and often served with ghee.

2. Kadhi Pakora: Haryanvi kadhi is a yoghurt-based curry that is usually tempered with spices and features deep-fried gram flour pakoras (fritters). It's a comforting dish and is often served with steamed rice.

3. Besan Ki Roti: This is a popular unleavened flatbread made from gram flour (besan) and spices. It's often enjoyed with yoghurt and ghee.

4. Paneer Tikka: Haryana has its take on paneer tikka, which is marinated and grilled cottage cheese. It's a popular appetizer or snack.

5. Gajar Ka Halwa: This sweet dish made from grated carrots, milk, and sugar is a favourite dessert during Haryana Day celebrations. It's often garnished with chopped nuts. Gajar Ka Halwa Is Your Winter Superfood! 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Carrot Dessert to Improve Your Health.

6. Churma: Churma is a sweet dish made from coarsely ground wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery. It's often served during special occasions, including Haryana Day.

These traditional Haryanvi dishes showcase the state's rural and hearty cuisine, often using ingredients readily available in the region. When celebrating Haryana Day, you can enjoy these delicious dishes to get a taste of the state's rich culinary heritage while honouring its cultural identity.

Wishing everyone a Happy Haryana Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 12:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).