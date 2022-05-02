Scorching heat waves have become a hindrance to our day to day activity. People try a plethora of juices and food items to beat the summer woes. Have you ever tried ice apples? If not then this season, you must try the transparent juicy fruit that will help your body to cool down a bit. Ice apples are also called Tagdola or Nungu which are similar to the lychee in terms of texture and consistency. The low-calorie fruit provides the perfect blend of minerals and sugars for the body during hot weather. They also taste nice, fresh and tender, like coconuts. These fruits are a great way to beat the summer's heat as they are packed with essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, phytonutrients, and calcium. If you are a fitness freak and want to stay hydrated and healthy this season then read about the various health benefits presented by the fruit. Summer Alert! From Mangoes to Papaya, Here Are 8 Water-Rich Fruits That Will Help You Stay Hydrated in the Scorching Heat.

Health Benefits of Ice Apples You Must Know

1. Ice Apples contain phytochemicals that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This helps slows down ageing and also lowers the risk of developing severe ailments.

2. For everybody who is trying to cut off the extra pounds, Ice apples are a great way to lose weight as it contains a low level of calories.

3. The coolant effect of ice apple helps in reducing heat strokes, soothes irritated skin, and prevents rashes during summers.

4. The juicy fruit also helps in digestive issues and one can consume them in case of indigestion, constipation, and bloating.

5. Breastfeeding women can eat Ice Apples to increase the quality of milk as the fruit contains tons of nutrients.

6. The palm fruit also helps in boosting the immune system as they contain a good amount of minerals and vitamins.

Here's How To Make Delicious Ice Apples Juice

Furthermore, the healthy palm fruit also helps in reducing ageing, helps fight fatigue and gets rid of liver problems. Just a precaution, overripe ice apples may cause stomach aches as the fruit is highly perishable and should be consumed within a day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).